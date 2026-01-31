Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE:J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2025 (Q1). The Company generated revenues of $2.7 million during this period, driven by continued market adoption of its flagship product, DirectInject-LC, delivery of the first Self Driving Laboratory (SDL) and Contract Research Services with an adjusted EBITA loss of $829K. Revenues have been strategically reinvested to drive operational growth, and financial results are consistent with management's budget expectations and FY 2026 targets.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025

All values are represented in CAD.

Revenues of $2.70MM (versus $1.20MM in Q1 FY2025)

Expenses of $3.92MM (versus $1.55MM in Q1 FY2025)

Adjusted EBITA loss of $0.83MM (versus a loss of $0.10MM in FY2025)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record Quarterly Revenue driven by: Delivery of the first Self Driving Laboratory (SDL) to the Korean Pharmaceutical BioPharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (KPBMA). DirectInject-LC Product Sales. Contract Research Services ($0.82MM vs $0.38MM in Q1 FY2025).



Expenses grew in for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2025 (Q1) associated with: Consulting and Salary Costs associated with hiring of technical, sales and research to support rapid growth in the business. Parts Expense and associated Travel Expenses related to product sales, product fulfillment (installation and training) and general sales activity. Professional Services and Management Fees for private placement advisory, audit, legal fee accruals and one-time performance payment.



Appointed Vaso Vlachos as Chief Operation Officer.

Final Tranche of Equity Financing wrapped up to complete $6.50MM capital raise.

Demonstrated proprietary ReCRFT process achieved >99.9% pure Li2CO3 from Battery Recycling Brines. The recycled materials have been shipped to Cellmine Ltd. (UK), a next generation battery recycling company and the University of St. Andrews (UK) for fabrication and testing in Li-Ion Batteries.

Received conditional approval for $3.60MM in government funding for the development, demonstration, and scale-up of Lithium recycling and Solid-State Battery materials technologies from National Research Council of Canada - Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) and Natural Resources of Canada (NRCan) - Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program.

"Our Q1 results position Telescope firmly on track to achieve our technical, strategic and financial targets for the year," commented Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "The combination of strong product sales, and groundbreaking collaborations such as our work with Pfizer on Self-Driving Labs, plus the advancement of proprietary technologies such as ReCRFT, highlights our ability to deliver value across multiple industries. As we continue to scale operations and reinvest in growth, we remain confident in our capacity to drive innovation and sustain our momentum throughout 2026."

Readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended November 30th, 2025, both of which are available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

