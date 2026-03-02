Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that it is conducting Bulk Sample Metallurgical Analysis on the Nine Mile Brook VMS High Grade Lens with SGS Canada and Glencore Canada. Glencore and SGS will be conducting their own collaborated scope of work, including sample preparation, assaying, mineralogical studies, and metallurgical testing. SGS will provide (2) specific samples to Glencore, who will be conducting their own metallurgical - mineralogical analysis for their Horne Smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

HIGHLIGHTS:

(2) Nine Mile Brook Lens representative samples will be collected, one from the high-grade Cu portion, a second from the Pb-Zn-Ag end of the Lens, weighing up to 1 Tonne each.

The samples will be placed in large totes, shrink wrapped and shipped to SGS in Lakefield, Ontario for crushing, grinding, Assay, Mineralogical and Metallurgical Analysis.

In addition, DDH NM220004 Drill Core representing the entire 15.10m intersection of High-Grade Cu will be shipped to SGS Canada for 1 st phase grinding & preparation and forwarded to Glencore for their proprietary IsaMILL TM Technology and metallurgical analysis. SGS will crush the Cu Rich Sample according to Glencore's parameters.

phase grinding & preparation and forwarded to Glencore for their proprietary IsaMILL Technology and metallurgical analysis. SGS will crush the Cu Rich Sample according to Glencore's parameters. Glencore's IsaMILL TM technology is the world's only horizontal high speed stirred media mill designed for energy efficient ultrafine grinding in mining of base metals in a reliable compact scalable footprint.

technology is the world's only horizontal high speed stirred media mill designed for energy efficient ultrafine grinding in mining of base metals in a reliable compact scalable footprint. Nine Mile Metals will also deliver Drill Core representative of the entire Cu intersection to SGS to Crush to the same specifications requested by Glencore and deliver the sample accordingly. Glencore will have both a large sample and an entire drill intersect sample for IsaMILL TM process & Metallurgical Analysis.

process & Metallurgical Analysis. SGS will do a mineralogical scan, Bond Test to determine hardness, and conduct head grade analysis for Cu, Pb, Zn, Fe, S, Au, Ag, and Indium. Metallurgical testing will follow including gravity tests to assess copper recovery.

SGS will also conduct (6) floatation tests to assess metallurgical response.

Previous investigative work by RPC Science and Engineering (RPC) on potential Cu-Pb-Zn recovery of the lens material identified anomalous Indium in the deposit, a critical mineral used in semiconductors, electronics, and aerospace industries.

SGS is the World's Leading Testing, Inspecting and Certification company, operating in 115 countries operating over 2500 Laboratories. A Swiss company of excellence helping organizations achieve the highest level of quality, compliance, and sustainability.

The required Notice of Planned Work has been submitted for the Project.

TABLE 1: Assay Summary, DDH-NM220004, Nine Mile Brook

2022 DDH-NM220004 Certified Assays Cu% Zn% Pb% Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au (g/t) Cu Eq % From (m) To (m.) Width (m.) TOTAL 0.00m 15.10m 15.10m

10.12 1.00 1.41 91.47 2.94 0.84 13.71

TABLE 2: Certified Assays, Nine Mile Brook Drill Program 2022 - Previously Released (7-8-2022)

DDH HOLE - NM220004 (CERTIFIED LAB RESULTS)

(15.10 Continuous Meters - Sampled)























Sample # From To Width Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Ag (oz) Au g/t Cu Eq %





















683529 0.00 1.20 1.20 m 0.94 2.22 0.83 12.00 0.39 0.24 2.18 683530 1.20 1.50 0.30 m 7.40 17.70 8.56 188.00 6.05 2.06 19.88 683531 1.50 2.50 1.00 m 12.80 1.19 3.60 177.00 5.69 0.896 18.76 683532 2.50 3.50 1.00 m 18.55 0.26 0.36 64.00 2.06 0.552 20.81 683533 3.50 4.50 1.00 m 11.80 0.30 0.59 78.00 2.51 1.64 15.81 683534 4.50 5.50 1.00 m 16.85 0.57 0.98 125.00 4.02 1.13 21.4 683535 5.50 6.50 1.00 m 12.65 1.19 7.89 212.00 6.82 0.842 19.94 683536 6.50 7.56 1.06 m 16.10 0.70 0.60 153.00 4.92 1.765 22.06 683537 7.56 8.56 1.00 m 4.33 0.16 0.07 10.00 0.32 0.152 4.8 683538 8.56 9.56 1.00 m 3.68 0.08 0.06 6.00 0.19 0.158 4.05 683539 9.56 10.00 0.44 m 0.47 0.13 0.02 2.00 0.06 0.376 1.03 683540 10.00 10.68 0.68 m 3.93 0.07 0.07 19.00 0.61 0.523 5.1 683541



Standard













683542 10.68 11.68 1.00 m 15.45 2.03 2.45 173.00 5.56 1.055 21.55 683543 11.68 12.68 1.00 m 12.40 0.26 0.37 91.00 2.93 0.902 15.72 683544 12.68 13.68 1.00 m 11.90 0.07 0.48 126.00 4.05 1.39 16.61 683545 13.68 14.10 0.42 m 14.80 0.09 0.42 139.00 4.47 1.465 19.90 683546 14.10 15.10 1.00 m 2.83 0.08 0.06 14.00 0.45 0.118 3.33





















TOTAL 0.00 15.10 15.10 m 10.12 1.00 1.41 91.47 2.94 0.84 13.71 Including



















Zone 1 VMS 1.20 7.56 m 6.36 m 14.46 1.50 2.61 137.51 4.42 1.19 19.83 Zone 2 Seds 7.56 m 10.68 m 3.12 m 3.49 0.11 0.06 9.55 0.30 0.27 4.09 Zone 3 VMS 10.68 m 4.10 m 3.42 m 13.44 0.70 1.02 131.11 4.22 1.16 13.44

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director stated "This is a critical phase for our Bulk Sample Program at Nine Mile Brook. This is an extremely High-Grade Lens (13.71% CuEq over 15.10m) and we will test the direct to Smelter Option through Glencore's Analysis & Metallurgical testing. This is a key milestone for us and look forward to announcing the results and our path forward to completion."

FIGURE 1: Geology and Certified Assays, Cross-Section Drill Holes NM220003 and NM0004, Nine Mile

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/285887_270acadc649dd80b_002full.jpg

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated " We are extremely excited to enter Phase #1 of our Nine Mile Brook High Grade VMS Lens up to 22.06% CuEq intersections. This is the culmination of over 1 year of discussion, analysis, and design creating a path forward for our High-Grade Lens Bulk Sample Project. We would like to thank our Technical Team, SGS Canada, in Lakefield Ontario, and the Glencore Technology Group in Australia & New York. Endless months of defining this stage and now we are moving forward to execute on it. We look forward to reporting on Phase #1 results and initiating Phase #2."

Figure 2: DDH - NM2200004 Core Samples #683531 (18.76% CuEq) and #683532 (20.81% CuEq)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/285887_nmmfig203022026.jpg

Analysis and QAQC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Global, an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using MEICP61a which is a high-grade four acid digestion and ICP - AES analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (Au-AA23) using a 30-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis. As required, overlimit analysis for base metals and silver utilizes ALS method ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion. ALS undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Nine Miles QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on February 27, 2026, pricing: US$ 6.04/lb Cu, US$ 0.87/lb Pb, US$ 1.49/lb Zn, US$ 93.66/oz Ag, and US$ 5278.20/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we will announce complete Certified assay results once received from ALS and Glencore. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond St E., Toronto, Ontario Canada M5C 1P1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285887

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.