

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has urged all U.S. citizens in Lebanon to take advantage of available options to leave the county, as the security situation there can further deteriorate with no advance notice.



Due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the U.S. Government continues to take steps to support Americans who seek to depart or relocate within Lebanon.



Since September 28, the United States has secured more than 5,000 airplane seats for its citizens, their immediate family members, and lawful permanent residents, and their family members to depart Lebanon.



The State Department said it is reserving seats daily on commercial flights for U.S. citizens, their immediate family members, and lawful permanent residents.



It is also providing seats on government-organized flights for U.S. citizens.



The State Department said it will continue to work with commercial carriers to make seats available to U.S. citizens seeking to depart Lebanon. It noted that the number of seats available continues to exceed demand.



U.S. citizens arriving from Beirut on U.S. government-organized flights are being assisted with on-site U.S. consular services to help with onward travel.



The U.S. Embassy in Beirut is open to process emergency passports and provide other consular services.



The State Department said U.S. citizens are eligible for emergency loans for relocation or other emergency needs.



U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents in Lebanon who want to receive more information about departure or loan assistance have been advised to fill out a crisis intake form, available at https://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake



