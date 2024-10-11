

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report by the World Health Organization finds that better use of vaccines could reduce the consumption of antibiotic, and help avert deaths due to antimicrobial resistance.



The report, titled 'Estimating the impact of vaccines in reducing antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic use,' says that vaccines against 24 pathogens could reduce the number of antibiotics needed by 22 percent, or 2.5 billion defined daily doses globally every year.



While some of these vaccines are already available but underused, others would need to be developed and brought to the market as soon as possible.



Antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to anti-biotic medicines, making people sicker and increasing the risk of illness, death and the spread of infections that are difficult to treat. AMR is driven largely by the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, yet, at the same time, many people around the world do not have access to essential antimicrobials. It is estimated that each year, nearly 5 million people die due to AMR globally.



Vaccines are an essential part of the response to reduce AMR as they prevent infections, reduce the use and overuse of antimicrobials, and slow the emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens, WHO says.



Vaccinated people have fewer infections and are protected against potential complications from secondary infections that may need antimicrobial medicines or require admission to hospital. The report analyzed the impact of already licensed vaccines as well as vaccines in various stages of development.



Globally, the hospital costs of treating resistant pathogens evaluated in the report are estimated at US$ 730 billion each year. If vaccines could be rolled out against all the evaluated pathogens, they could save a third of the hospital costs associated with AMR, according to the UN health agency.



