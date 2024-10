BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), Friday reported a 3.2 percent decline in the U.S. retail sales to 19,350 cars, compared to last year.



The automaker said that the results were driven by strong demand from the U.S. customers, despite the renewal of several model lines.



Currently, Porsche's stock is trading at $4.3, down 0.23 percent on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News