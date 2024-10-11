New World Solutions Inc.: New World Solutions Appoints Capital Markets Veteran Martin Tremblay to Board of Directors

New World Solutions Inc. (CSE:NEWS)(OTC PINK:REGRF)(FSE:RT5) ("NEWS" or "New World" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that capital markets veteran Martin Tremblay has joined the Board of Directors

Martin Tremblay has nearly two decades of experience in all aspects of capital markets and is highly regarded in the international financial community as a seasoned investor, dealmaker, and M&A strategist. Over the course of his career, Mr. Tremblay has made direct investments in over 250 companies across sectors including: clean energy, fintech, healthtech, battery minerals, real estate, and luxury products. His family office's current portfolio includes investments in numerous startups and over 20 CPCs (Capital pool companies) and shell companies, demonstrating his expertise in nurturing early-stage ventures.

A native of Quebec, Canada, Mr. Tremblay is fluent in three languages and has a deep understanding of global fund movements and banking platforms, positioning him as a key player in navigating international financial landscapes. In recent years, Mr. Tremblay has turned his attention to Costa Rica, where his family office develops luxury retreats and yacht charters, expanding his reach into lifestyle and high-end travel products.

Martin Tremblay commented: "I am very excited to be joining the Board of New World. I began buying the stock following the Company's acquisition of a majority stake in dialMKT Corp., which is a "pure play" in the global secondary watch market, which is expected to reach $29-32 billion next year according to McKinsey & Co.

(*Source: McKinsey https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/retail/our-insights/state-of-fashion-watches-and-jewellery )

I know a number of companies in this space, with the potential for business development and M&A opportunities , and I am eager to bring my contacts to help maximize value for shareholder."

New World's Chairman Jack Marks commented: "Having known Martin Tremblay for a number of years now, I have seen first-hand his role in helping create significant shareholder value for public companies in raising capital, M&A strategy, and corporate governance through his tremendous international network, and investor following."

In addition, Richard Yoon has resigned from the Company's board of directors, effective October 10, 2024. Mr. Yoon's departure as a director is not due to any disagreement with the Company and the Company wishes to thank Mr. Yoon for his service on the board and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

About New World

New World Solutions is a technologies company, driving innovative solutions to new world problems.Through our blockchain and technology experience we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general, the risk that the Amendment will not be completed as contemplated or at all. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

