Sareum Holdings has announced the completion of a £2.4m private placement and receipt of another A$1.9m (c £1m) in R&D tax credits from Australian authorities, related to the Phase I clinical trial for its lead asset SDC-1801, a next-generation TYK2/JAK1 kinase inhibitor. Management expects the combined funds to support preparatory activities, including longer-term toxicology studies, as the candidate advances towards Phase II trials in psoriasis patients. As a reminder, the company had presented encouraging Phase I top-line data for SDC-1801 in July 2024, and has now reported further positive insights from the unblinded data (detailed below). Based on the Phase I readout, and supported further by additional data from the planned toxicology studies, we expect Sareum to seek partnering opportunities before proceeding to Phase II, likely in 2025.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
