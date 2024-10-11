Anzeige
Chemometec A/S: ChemoMetec's potential acquisition of Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 278

11 October 2024

ChemoMetec's potential acquisition of Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

As mentioned in company announcement no. 276, ChemoMetec has made an indicative purchase offer for the Belgian company Ovizio Imaging Systems SA. As also stated in the announcement, ChemoMetec expected to complete the due diligence within three weeks and most likely to complete the acquisition, if the outcome was positive.

The mentioned due diligence and negotiations on the final share purchase agreement are still ongoing, and if these are completed satisfactorily, it is still ChemoMetec's expectation to complete the acquisition within the coming weeks.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About Ovizio

Ovizio has developed a cell counter based on holographic microscopy. The instrument is primarily used in bioprocessing and in cell and gene therapy. Ovizio's product is connected directly to the customers' bioreactors via a disposable item, which is supplied sterilised and with a high degree of cleanness. With the cell counter, cells can be continuously extracted from the bioreactor for analysis and subsequently returned to the bioreactor. Ovizio has a number of respected customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In 2023, the company reported revenue of EUR 1.4 million, of which a substantial part was generated through sales of consumables and service contracts.

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


