Chemometec A/S: Guidance for the 2025/26 financial year

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 291

11 September 2025

Guidance for the 2025/26 financial year

ChemoMetec today approved the annual report for 2024/25, including the guidance for 2025/26, which is considered inside information.

For 2025/26, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 545-565 million (2024/25: DKK 495.6 million) and EBITDA in the range of DKK 295-315 million (2024/25: DKK 258.0 million).

The annual report for 2024/25, which is released along with this announcement, sets out the underlying assumptions applied in the preparation of the guidance for 2025/26 (p. 39-40).

Additional information

