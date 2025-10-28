Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861
Tradegate
28.10.25 | 11:37
102,30 Euro
+5,74 % +5,55
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 11:12 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chemometec A/S: Upgrade of guidance

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 295

28 October 2025

Upgrade of guidance

ChemoMetec experiences an increased interest in its technology, not the least the XcytoMatic platform, and consequently expects a positive trend in revenue and profit particularly in the last part of the financial year 2025/26.

Consequently, revenue in the financial year 2025/26 is now expected to be DKK 565-580 million against the most recently announced DKK 545-565 million, while EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 320-335 million compared to the most recently announced DKK 295-315 million.

ChemoMetec's trading statement for Q1 2025/26 is expected to be published on 6 November 2025.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.
ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


