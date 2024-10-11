DJ ABIVAX Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract and Publishes End of Contract Statement.

ABIVAX ABIVAX Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract and Publishes End of Contract Statement. 11-Oct-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abivax Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract and Publishes End of Contract Statement PARIS, France, October 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients witch chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has ended the liquidity contract signed on February 4, 2019 with TRADITION SECURITIES AND FUTURE (TSAF SA). The termination is effective from September 30, 2024, after the close of Euronext market. On the termination date of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: -- 0 shares -- EUR434,377.26 in cash As a reminder, for the latest half-year statement as of June 30, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: -- 11,431 shares -- EUR313,753.00 in cash And between July 1st, 2024, and September 30, 2024, included: Traded volume: Buy side EUR12,014.60 10 transactions 1,070 shares Traded volume: Sell side EUR132,638.86 26 transactions 12,501 shares

Moreover, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity contract for its implementation beginning June 26 th, 2015 (date of the initial contract entered into between the Company and TSAF SA, which was replaced by the above-mentioned contract):

-- 0 shares

-- EUR1,000,000 in cash

The liquidity account returned EUR500,000.00 in cash to Abivax on April 15, 2020.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax' s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.

