Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
11.10.24
16:44 Uhr
8,370 Euro
+0,180
+2,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1608,50019:21
8,2108,37019:19
11.10.2024 18:34 Uhr
ABIVAX Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract and Publishes End of Contract Statement.

11-Oct-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Abivax Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract and Publishes End of Contract Statement 
PARIS, France, October 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company 
"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural 
regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients witch chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced 
that it has ended the liquidity contract signed on February 4, 2019 with TRADITION SECURITIES AND FUTURE (TSAF SA). The 
termination is effective from September 30, 2024, after the close of Euronext market. 
On the termination date of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: 
   -- 0 shares 
   -- EUR434,377.26 in cash 
As a reminder, for the latest half-year statement as of June 30, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity 
account: 
   -- 11,431 shares 
   -- EUR313,753.00 in cash 
And between July 1st, 2024, and September 30, 2024, included: 
 
       Traded volume: 
Buy side           EUR12,014.60 10 transactions 
       1,070 shares 
       Traded volume: 
Sell side           EUR132,638.86 26 transactions 
       12,501 shares

Moreover, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity contract for its implementation beginning June 26 th, 2015 (date of the initial contract entered into between the Company and TSAF SA, which was replaced by the above-mentioned contract):

-- 0 shares

-- EUR1,000,000 in cash

The liquidity account returned EUR500,000.00 in cash to Abivax on April 15, 2020.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax' s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.

Contacts 

Investor Relations France Seitosei  -- Actifin 
Abivax                                 Abivax 
             Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Finance department                           Investor Relations 
             ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com  Patrick Malloy 
Didier Blondel                             patrick.malloy@abivax.com 
didier.blondel@abivax.com +33 6 21 10 49 24              +1 847 987 4878 
+33 1 53 83 08 41

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20241011_Abivax_Termination of liquidity contract and end of contract statement 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ABIVAX 
         5, Rue de La Baume 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     info@abivax.de 
Internet:    www.abivax.de 
ISIN:      FR0012333284 
Euronext Ticker: ABVX 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2007167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2007167 11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007167&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
