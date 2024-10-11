

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Head of OnePlus China Louis Lee announced in a post on Weibo that the company's highly anticipated phone OnePlus 13, will be launched in October, exclusively in China for now.



'OnePlus 13 is the first to be equipped with ColorOS15, with unprecedented super performance + super performance scheduling + super smooth animation experience, just this month,' Lee said.



The executive further added that the new smartphone will feature 'the latest Snapdragon flagship chip,' as well as Color OS 15's Tidal Engine and Aurora Engine tech to deliver a 'revolutionary smooth experience' to customers.



'The Tidal Engine can schedule performance very efficiently, and the Aurora Engine can completely reconstruct the underlying system, and the system animation is smooth and agile,' the executive explained.



As per Android Authority, the device is expected to be launched after the Snapdragon Summit, which is scheduled for October 21-23.



