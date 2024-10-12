Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2024 01:14 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Offers Seamless Migration Plan with Free Consultation for Former Enel X Way Customers

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 11 2024 / Following Enel X's decision to exit the North American market, Universal EV Chargers is stepping in to provide a seamless migration plan for affected customers. As a trusted provider of OCPP-compliant EV charging solutions, Universal EV Chargers ensures businesses can transition smoothly, minimizing any potential disruptions to their charging infrastructure.

To support the transition, Universal EV Chargers is offering a free consultation to evaluate existing systems and deliver a tailored migration strategy for former Enel X Way customers.

Hemal Doshi , Founder and CEO of Universal EV Chargers, expressed the company's readiness to assist:
"Enel X has played a significant role in the EV charging landscape, and we recognize the challenges that come with their exit. At Universal EV Chargers, we are committed to ensuring businesses experience a smooth transition with zero downtime and continued performance."

Comprehensive Migration Solutions for Enel X Customers
Universal EV Chargers offers a range of services designed to ensure seamless integration with former Enel X hardware, including:

  • Smooth migration to Universal's OCPP-compliant software, allowing full control and flexibility.

  • Advanced features such as dynamic load balancing, real-time monitoring, and remote diagnostics for optimal performance and reliability.

  • 24/7 customer support to provide continuous assistance and ensure systems remain fully operational.

Free Consultation for Former Enel X Customers
As part of this migration plan, Universal EV Chargers is providing a free consultation to help businesses assess their current setup and develop a tailored strategy for transitioning to Universal's advanced charging platform.

"Our goal is to make this transition as effortless as possible," said Doshi. "We have extensive experience managing large-scale migrations and ensuring our customers face no disruptions during the process."

Why Universal EV Chargers?
With deep expertise in the EV industry, Universal EV Chargers delivers cutting-edge technology combined with flexible, open-standards software that meets the unique needs of businesses across North America. As a forward-thinking company, Universal is dedicated to helping businesses future-proof their charging infrastructure with scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

About Universal EV Chargers
Founded by Hemal Doshi, an early advocate for electric vehicles, Universal EV Chargers provides innovative EV charging solutions for businesses, commercial properties, and public charging networks. With a commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Universal offers reliable and scalable charging infrastructure designed to meet the needs of both businesses and drivers.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit [https://universalevcharging.com/enelx-support/] or contact us at ev@universalgreengroup.com.

Media Contact:
Megha Thacker
Marketing Analyst
Universal EV Chargers
Phone: 866-350-2738
Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com
Website: universalevcharging.com

SOURCE: Universal Green Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
