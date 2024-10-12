Airbus shares experienced a notable uplift, climbing 2.91% to €131.60, defying broader market volatility. This positive momentum is underpinned by robust fundamentals, particularly strong aircraft delivery figures. Since the year's start, Airbus has delivered 497 aircraft, positioning the company to meet its ambitious annual target of approximately 770 deliveries. The European aerospace giant's solid performance is further bolstered by a healthy influx of new orders, with 235 new bookings recorded in the previous month alone.

Analysts Project Further Growth

Despite recent gains, market experts foresee substantial upside potential for Airbus stock. The average price target stands at €161.56, suggesting a possible increase of over 20%. Additionally, analysts anticipate a dividend hike to €2.23 per share for the current year, up from €1.80 in the previous period. These optimistic forecasts, coupled with Airbus's strong order backlog, are likely to enhance the stock's appeal to investors, potentially driving further growth in the near term.

