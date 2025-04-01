BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) delivered 33,205 smart electric vehicles in March 2025, an increase of 268% from the same month last year. The vehicle deliveries surpassed 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.For the first quarter of 2025, XPENG delivered 94,008 Smart EVs, representing a 331% increase compared to the same period last year.In March 2025, XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the same time, XPENG expanded its global presence by entering the Indonesian market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX