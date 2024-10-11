Pender Growth Fund Inc.: Pender Growth Fund Announces Acquisition of Four Technology Companies from Pluribus Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. ("Pender" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completed acquisition of four technology companies from Pluribus Technologies Corp. ("Pluribus") (TSXV:PLRB). The acquisition is being made by a majority owned subsidiary, to be named Pender Software Holdings Ltd., held approximately 85% by Pender and 15% by Acorn Partners Inc.

The total cash consideration for the transaction is C$17.0 million, subject to working capital adjustments, performance and other customary holdbacks. All four companies are currently cash flow positive.

The four technology companies acquired are:

POWR Inc. (www.powr.io) - Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco (US), POWR is one of the web's leading plugin libraries that helps eCommerce businesses convert website visitors into customers on platforms including Wix and Shopify.





Following the acquisition, all four entities will continue to be led by their existing management teams. All parties will prioritize a seamless transition with minimal disruption to customers, employees and business operations. The new holding company structure will facilitate a focus on operational excellence with strategic support and access to capital from Pender and Acorn.

Pender and Acorn were advised on the transaction by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, Loeb & Loeb LLP, and BDO Canada LLP.

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. Pender utilizes its capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The firm invests in public and private companies, principally in the technology sector. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTF" and posts its NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end. For additional information, please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

About Acorn Partners Inc.

Acorn Partners Inc. is an investment and advisory firm based in Vancouver, BC. Acorn invests in profitable technology companies by deploying permanent capital alongside trusted capital partners. Acorn supports portfolio companies with strategic decisions and oversight while management continues to make operational decisions. For additional information, please visit www.acorncappartners.com.

