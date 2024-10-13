Tesla's highly anticipated robotaxi unveiling in Los Angeles on October 10th left investors and experts underwhelmed, potentially impacting the company's stock value. The presentation of the "Cybercab" and "Robovan" vehicles was met with skepticism, particularly regarding the proposed technology and ambitious timeline. Critics highlighted a lack of concrete technical details and suggested Tesla lags behind competitors in this arena. The lukewarm reception could negatively affect Tesla's stock price, with analysts questioning the justification for its $700 billion-plus market capitalization given weak growth prospects and declining margins.

Environmental Protests Add to Concerns

Further complicating Tesla's market position, environmental activists are protesting the planned expansion of the company's factory near Berlin. The demonstrations, organized by a coalition opposing the project, focus on concerns about deforestation and increased water consumption. While Tesla refutes claims of water pollution and emphasizes reduced usage, authorities have approved tree-felling for the expansion. These ongoing protests and regulatory decisions may influence Tesla's growth plans and, consequently, its stock performance.

