Tesla's stock experienced a significant setback on Friday, plummeting 8.1% following a period of growth. This downturn coincides with broader challenges facing Western automakers, including declining sales and bleak outlooks. The automotive sector's crisis seems far from over, yet as the old stock market adage suggests, every crisis harbors opportunity. Tesla's recent "Robo-Day" event in Los Angeles further dampened investor enthusiasm, with presentations of the "Cybercab" and "Robovan" met with skepticism regarding the technology's viability and ambitious timeline. Critics highlighted a lack of concrete technical details, suggesting Tesla may be lagging behind competitors in autonomous driving advancements.

Environmental Concerns Intensify Challenges

Compounding Tesla's market struggles, environmental activists continue to protest against the planned expansion of the company's factory near Berlin. Demonstrators, organized by a coalition opposing the project, voice concerns over deforestation and increased water consumption. Despite Tesla's assurances of reduced water usage and a smaller clearing area following a public consultation, protests persist. These ongoing conflicts could impede Tesla's expansion plans, potentially impacting the stock's future performance and raising questions about the justification for Tesla's market capitalization exceeding $700 billion in light of weakening growth prospects and diminishing margins.

