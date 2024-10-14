QNB Group: QNB Unifies Its Brand to Enhance Global Presence

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a significant strategic move to unify its brand in Egypt and Turkey. The rebranding will see QNB Alahli in Egypt and QNB Finansbank in Turkey operating under the single name "QNB."

This decision reflects the group's commitment to strengthening its global presence and providing a seamless banking experience to its customers. By unifying the brand, QNB aims to streamline its operations and enhance collaboration between its subsidiaries, solidifying its position as a leader in the banking sector.

Mr. Abdullah Mubarak Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB, stated: "We are excited to unveil our unified brand identity in Egypt and Turkey. This strategic step underscores our commitment to making our brand stronger and more organized, embedding it in the minds of our customers worldwide. By consolidating our operations under the QNB banner, we are better positioned to drive innovation, expand our reach, and deliver greater value to our shareholders.

With this rebranding, QNB looks forward to continuing its success and growth in the coming years, maintaining its core values of integrity, excellence, and customer focus.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa, with a brand value of USD8.4 billion. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services. The total number of employees is 31,000 operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 5000 machines.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/4956145/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnb-unifies-its-brand-to-enhance-global-presence-302274576.html