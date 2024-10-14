

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) issued an update to its assets under management, or AuM, in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Assets under management increased by $2.5 billion over the period, comprising positive investment performance of $3.2 billion and net outflows of $0.7 billion.



Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group plc, said: 'Emerging Markets performed well over the quarter, reflecting robust macroeconomic conditions in emerging countries, the positive impact of lower Fed rates weakening the US dollar, and targeted stimulus by the Chinese authorities. Consequently, investor appetite has been increasing and allocations to Emerging Markets should grow from the low current levels to capture the value available across equity and fixed income asset classes.'



