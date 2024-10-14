

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK), a recruitment consultancy firm, Monday said its gross profit for the third quarter declined 16.7 percent to 201.4 million pounds from 241.9 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



Gross profit from permanent recruitment decreased 18.5 percent to 142.8 million pounds for the quarter, while from temporary recruitment gross profit was down 12 percent to 58.6 million pounds.



Fee earner head count was reduced 1.8 percent year-on-year to 5,500.



Looking ahead, the company sees full-year operating profit to be in line with market consensus of 58 million pounds.



'The conversion of interviews to accepted offers remains the most significant area of challenge as the ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in the majority of our markets continues to impact candidate and client confidence negatively. In this context, permanent recruitment continues to be impacted more than temporary,' said Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer.



