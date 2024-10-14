Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saniona AB: Saniona Ion Channel Research Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Reaches Milestone

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that its ongoing ion channel research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced to the lead optimization stage, resulting in a research milestone payment of €500,000 (approximately SEK 5.7 million).

"Our advancing program underscores the productive collaboration between the Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim teams," said Palle Christophersen, Senior VP of Research at Saniona. "We are excited to continue our joint efforts in developing novel ion channel modulators aimed at addressing cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia, an aspect of the disease that severely impacts patients' daily lives. By furthering our efforts, we are one step closer to potentially pioneering a first-in-class therapeutic approach for this unmet medical need."

Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into the ongoing research collaboration in 2020, aiming to discover new treatments for schizophrenia by targeting a CNS ion channel. Under the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim holds exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize the therapeutics resulting from the collaboration. Saniona is eligible to receive up to €76.5 million in milestone payments, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales.

For more information, please contact
Thomas Feldthus, CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

About Saniona
Saniona (OMX: SANION) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the way in ion channel modulation for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Saniona's epilepsy pipeline features SAN711, a Phase 2-ready candidate drug targeting absence seizures, SAN2219 for acute repetitive seizures, and SAN2355, addressing refractory focal onset seizures. Beyond epilepsy, Saniona oversees four clinical programs poised for collaboration. Tesofensine, Saniona's most advanced candidate, is progressing towards regulatory approval for obesity in Mexico through a partnership with Medix. Tesomet is ready for Phase 2b, targeting rare eating disorders, while SAN903 is ready for Phase 1 for inflammatory bowel disease and SAN2465 is set for preclinical development for major depressive disorder. Saniona has esteemed partners, including Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V, AstronauTx Limited, and Cephagenix ApS. Saniona is based in Copenhagen and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.
For more information, please visit www.saniona.com.

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-14 08:00 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.