Saniona AB: Saniona Ion Channel Research Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Reaches Milestone

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that its ongoing ion channel research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced to the lead optimization stage, resulting in a research milestone payment of €500,000 (approximately SEK 5.7 million).

"Our advancing program underscores the productive collaboration between the Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim teams," said Palle Christophersen, Senior VP of Research at Saniona. "We are excited to continue our joint efforts in developing novel ion channel modulators aimed at addressing cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia, an aspect of the disease that severely impacts patients' daily lives. By furthering our efforts, we are one step closer to potentially pioneering a first-in-class therapeutic approach for this unmet medical need."

Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into the ongoing research collaboration in 2020, aiming to discover new treatments for schizophrenia by targeting a CNS ion channel. Under the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim holds exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize the therapeutics resulting from the collaboration. Saniona is eligible to receive up to €76.5 million in milestone payments, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales.

Saniona (OMX: SANION) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the way in ion channel modulation for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Saniona's epilepsy pipeline features SAN711, a Phase 2-ready candidate drug targeting absence seizures, SAN2219 for acute repetitive seizures, and SAN2355, addressing refractory focal onset seizures. Beyond epilepsy, Saniona oversees four clinical programs poised for collaboration. Tesofensine, Saniona's most advanced candidate, is progressing towards regulatory approval for obesity in Mexico through a partnership with Medix. Tesomet is ready for Phase 2b, targeting rare eating disorders, while SAN903 is ready for Phase 1 for inflammatory bowel disease and SAN2465 is set for preclinical development for major depressive disorder. Saniona has esteemed partners, including Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V, AstronauTx Limited, and Cephagenix ApS. Saniona is based in Copenhagen and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

