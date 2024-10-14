Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 14 Oktober 2024 Edison issues report on JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) Edison issues report on JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LSE: JEDT). JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) invests in European small-cap companies (excluding UK). European small caps have outperformed most other markets over the long term, although they underperformed large caps in 2022 and 2023, as the sector was confronted with a number of challenges. Against this unfavourable backdrop, JEDT underperformed as a result of asset allocation decisions. Following a strategic review, JEDT's board appointed three new managers, Jon Ingram, Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, who replaced Francesco Conte and Edward Greaves with effect from 1 March 2024. The trust's relative performance has improved, and it is outpacing its peers. The new team is very excited by the outlook for the sector, and for JEDT. Several previous headwinds are now supporting European small caps, and history suggests that current low valuations are due for a substantial re-rating. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



