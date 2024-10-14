JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) invests in European small-cap companies (excluding UK). European small caps have outperformed most other markets over the long term, although they underperformed large caps in 2022 and 2023, as the sector was confronted with a number of challenges. Against this unfavourable backdrop, JEDT underperformed as a result of asset allocation decisions. Following a strategic review, JEDT's board appointed three new managers, Jon Ingram, Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, who replaced Francesco Conte and Edward Greaves with effect from 1 March 2024. The trust's relative performance has improved, and it is outpacing its peers. The new team is very excited by the outlook for the sector, and for JEDT. Several previous headwinds are now supporting European small caps, and history suggests that current low valuations are due for a substantial re-rating.

