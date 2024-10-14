The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) is a member of the 18-strong AIC UK Equity Income sector. It has a differentiated multi-cap income strategy and therefore its performance can differ meaningfully from those of its peers. Managers Gervais Williams and Martin Turner at Premier Miton Investors are very bullish on the outlook for UK stocks, which they believe can outperform overseas mainstream equity indices due to very attractive valuations and income prospects. They note that with global profit margins at all-time highs and increased geopolitical tensions, there could be a change in investor behaviour, with increased demand for income rather than capital growth strategies, which have dominated the investment landscape for the last few decades.

