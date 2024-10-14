Nvidia's stock continues its impressive upward trajectory, inching closer to an all-time high. Despite a staggering year-to-date increase of over 170%, experts believe there's still room for growth. The chipmaker is reaping massive benefits from the AI boom, with many analysts considering it undervalued despite its current market performance. This optimism is reflected in recent moves by asset management firms, which have significantly increased their positions in Nvidia, betting on the company's future potential.

Market Outlook and Competition

While Nvidia solidifies its market dominance in the AI sector, competitors like AMD are striving to catch up, recently unveiling new AI products to mixed analyst reactions. However, Nvidia remains the undisputed leader in AI accelerators. Industry experts project the AI market to expand to $500 billion by 2028, a growth trajectory from which Nvidia is poised to benefit substantially. With a market capitalization of 3,023.1 billion euros, Nvidia continues to be a heavyweight in the tech sector, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI revolution.

