

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Four Israeli soldiers were killed in a drone attack from Lebanese Hezbollah that surprised Israel's military.



The attack, targeting an army base south of Haifa Sunday night, reportedly injured dozens of others.



IDF declared an inquiry into how the drone entered Israeli airspace without triggering an alert.



It is the biggest attacks against Israel by the pro-Iranian terrorist outfit in more than a year of fighting.



On the other side, 51 people were killed in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon on Sunday, according to reports quoting the Lebanese health ministry.



Israeli strikes in Gaza on Sunday claimed the lives of more than 60 people, including a dozen children.



UNRWA said 22 people were killed in a school-turned-shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp.



Four people were killed at al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, which sheltered displaced Palestinians.



IDF says it conducted precise attacks targetinbg Hamas militants in these hideouts.



On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin urged Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant 'to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces, and the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway to provide security for civilians on both sides of the border as soon as feasible'.



Austin repeated concern for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed that steps must be taken soon to address it.



