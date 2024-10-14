

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan military is standing on high alert in the wake of joint military drills by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan.



The drills, involving warships and fighter jets, is a warning to those advocating for Taiwan's independence, Beijing says in apparent reference to Taiwanese President William Lai's annual address last week, in which he said the self-ruled island will strongly defend against China's efforts of annexation.



Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said its military forces are 'holding its positions' at sea and in the air to counter 'irrational and provocative behaviour' by China.



The United States called on China to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region.



A STATEMENT issued by State DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON MATTHEW MILLER says the United States remains committed to its longstanding one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.



He made it clear that Washington continues to monitor Chinese activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding their shared concerns.



