Rockaway, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2024) - electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on Tuesday, October 29 at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Dan Goldberger, CEO will be representing the company and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on October 29.

DATE: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

TIME: 4:30 p.m. PT

WEBCAST: https://me24.sequireevents.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the above dedicated link. Attendees interested in meeting with management should register for the conference or email investors@electrocore.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information of LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation ("nVNS") technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

