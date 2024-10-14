BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Validates Key Performance Metrics of Its Cellinity Battery Energy Storage Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that its subsidiary BioLargo Energy Technologies, Inc. completed preliminary internal testing of its prototype battery cells confirming many of the technology's exceptional performance claims that make it an attractive battery technology for long duration energy storage.

Cellinity's Advantages

Advantages of BioLargo's Cellinity Battery Technology over lithium-ion

The tests, done to verify the battery's performance claims made by its original inventors, confirmed the stability of the chemistry of the battery cell and the reliability of the component construction as a sealed, non-venting cell design with no self-discharging. The tests also helped verify the battery's ability to quickly charge and discharge at a high voltage.

Cellinity is BioLargo's next-generation battery platform designed to provide a better alternative to lithium-ion technology for applications including grid-scale storage, renewable energy storage, charging stations for electric vehicles, and a variety of other commercial and industrial applications. Cellinity is safer, more sustainable, longer lasting, and more energy-dense than lithium-ion batteries, traits that make it ideal for large-format long-duration energy storage applications. Learn more about Cellinity at www.BioLargoEnergy.com.

In addition to these internal tests, the company is also organizing third-party validation testing to be done on the more complex aspects of Cellinity's electrochemical performance with at least two acclaimed testing facilities.

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, commented "With these results in hand, our engineers are now advancing the next steps in Cellinity's development: design and production of the larger format 'Spartan' Cellinity cells, and design and production of battery modules containing those cells. Stay tuned - we're very excited about the future of this important battery technology, and we think you should be too."

He continued, "According to a recently published article in The Economist titled 'Clean energy's next trillion-dollar business', global energy storage experts have predicted the global supply of battery energy storage will need to increase from today's 200 gigawatts to more than a terawatt by 2030 and more than five terawatts by 2050, fueling a market projected to be worth between $200 billion and $700 billion by 2030 and between $1 and $3 trillion by 2040. These projections underscore the critical role of batteries in the global energy transition and the massive global investment in battery innovation required to meet those targets. Because of its unique differentiators in safety, energy density, and lifespan, Cellinity is especially well-suited to assist in the global energy transition, and we intend to capitalize on that."

