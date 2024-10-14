

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced Monday that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of select laboratory assets from OhioHealth, a nationally recognized not-for-profit, charitable, integrated health system. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The goal of the transaction is to broaden access to cost-effective and innovative laboratory services in Ohio.



The providers and patients in Ohio will benefit from access to Quest's industry-leading test menu, network of patient service sites, broad health plan coverage, and lower out-of-pocket costs for many services.



Quest's full-service laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will provide most of the outreach testing previously performed by OhioHealth.



OhioHealth will continue to own and operate its network of hospital labs for inpatient and hospital-based outpatient care as well as anatomic pathology and oncology services.



