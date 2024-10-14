Israel-based inverter maker SolarEdge has unveiled its new TerraMax Inverter, which boasts 99% efficiency and enables 200% DC oversizing. It features an integrated night-time PID rectifier and is paired with the company's H1300 Power Optimizers. Israel-based inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies has announced the release of its new inverter for small- to medium-sized utility-scale PV installations. The company is offering its SE330K TerraMax Inverter in combination with the H1300 Power Optimizers and said the new product is now available for pre-order, with first deliveries expected by ...

