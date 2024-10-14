DJ BILENDI: Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research market

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research market 14-Oct-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research market Paris, October 14th, 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research industry, has announced the acquisition of Tandemz, the specialist in the recruitment of UX (User eXperience)... Tandemz, the French specialist in the recruitment of UX testers Tandemz was co-founded in Paris in 2020 by three UX expert engineers-Marine Wolffhugel, France Wang, and Nicolas Djambazian. Tandemz is a self-service platform that makes it easy to recruit participants for customer interviews, user tests or UX surveys on a global scale. With just a few clicks, companies can set up user tests, either by inviting members of their own community to join a testing panel or by recruiting participants from Tandemz's network. The platform boasts a community of over 30,000 testers. To date, Tandemz has more than 150 active clients, including very well-known brands. Marketed in SaaS mode, Tandemz generates annual sales of around EUR400k. UX Research, a key element for a successful brand experience UX Research involves engaging directly with users to understand their expectations and needs. It examines the preferences, concerns, and behaviours of a target population to improve the user experience of a company's digital products, services and touchpoints. This process relies on both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. User experience has become a crucial focus for brands, as it plays a vital role in meeting user needs and delivering seamless, enjoyable experiences on digital media. Bilendi and Tandemz join forces to offer a complete UX Research package Tandemz's clients will benefit from Bilendi's international coverage and technologies. Bilendi's AI solutions will support Tandemz in further development and improving of Tandemz's UX-testing services. In parallel, Tandemz will get access to Bilendi's more than 2.5 million active online panellists across 15 European countries. New proprietary panels will soon be launched across Europe to meet the needs of Tandemz's clients. UX Research and Market Research both aspire to support brands in optimising customer experience. With this expansion, Bilendi will enrich its portfolio of technologies and expertise with UX research solutions and strengthen Bilendi's positioning as the European key player for data collection and insights. Bilendi clients will have access to UX research solutions and a DIY platform to recruit UX testers throughout Europe. With this operation, Bilendi has set itself the medium-term goal of becoming one of Europe's key players in the UX research sector. The transaction price is confidential. The acquisition will be financed entirely in cash using cash on hand. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "This operation marks our entry into a strategic sector of the market research industry: UX research. In just four years, Tandemz has become a recognized player in its field, working with numerous prestigious clients. We look forward to leveraging Tandemz's expertise in UX to enhance its panels and technologies, as well as to improve the offerings provided to our clients. " Marine Wolffhugel, CEO and founder of Tandemz states: "We are delighted about this partnership with Bilendi, one of the European leaders in technology and data for market research. From the very first discussions, it became clear that there were numerous complementary synergies between our two companies. We are convinced that this alliance will enhance our ability to innovate, better meet the needs of our clients, and accelerate our growth in a rapidly expanding market. " Next publication: 3rd quarter revenues 6 November 2024 (after close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society, and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilandi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France. www.bilendi.com About Tandemz Founded in Paris in 2020, Tandemz is a self-service platform that helps Product Teams (UX researchers, Designers and Product Managers) find the most qualified participants for their interviews, usability tests and surveys for UX research. With an emphasis on ease of use, speed and international recruitment on a high-quality level, Tandemz was able to become the go-to recruitment solution for UX research for over 150 active clients last year, including some prestigious brands. 