Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233
Frankfurt
14.10.24
08:06 Uhr
15,350 Euro
+0,150
+0,99 %
14.10.2024 18:31 Uhr
BILENDI: Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research market

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research market 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX 
Research market 
14-Oct-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research 
market 
 
Paris, October 14th, 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research 
industry, has announced the acquisition of Tandemz, the specialist in the recruitment of UX (User eXperience)... 
Tandemz, the French specialist in the recruitment of UX testers 
Tandemz was co-founded in Paris in 2020 by three UX expert engineers-Marine Wolffhugel, France Wang, and Nicolas 
Djambazian. Tandemz is a self-service platform that makes it easy to recruit participants for customer interviews, user 
tests or UX surveys on a global scale. 
With just a few clicks, companies can set up user tests, either by inviting members of their own community to join a 
testing panel or by recruiting participants from Tandemz's network. The platform boasts a community of over 30,000 
testers. To date, Tandemz has more than 150 active clients, including very well-known brands. 
Marketed in SaaS mode, Tandemz generates annual sales of around EUR400k. 
 
UX Research, a key element for a successful brand experience 
UX Research involves engaging directly with users to understand their expectations and needs. It examines the 
preferences, concerns, and behaviours of a target population to improve the user experience of a company's digital 
products, services and touchpoints. 
This process relies on both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. User experience has become a crucial 
focus for brands, as it plays a vital role in meeting user needs and delivering seamless, enjoyable experiences on 
digital media. 
 
Bilendi and Tandemz join forces to offer a complete UX Research package 
Tandemz's clients will benefit from Bilendi's international coverage and technologies. Bilendi's AI solutions will 
support Tandemz in further development and improving of Tandemz's UX-testing services. In parallel, Tandemz will get 
access to Bilendi's more than 2.5 million active online panellists across 15 European countries. New proprietary panels 
will soon be launched across Europe to meet the needs of Tandemz's clients. 
UX Research and Market Research both aspire to support brands in optimising customer experience. With this expansion, 
Bilendi will enrich its portfolio of technologies and expertise with UX research solutions and strengthen Bilendi's 
positioning as the European key player for data collection and insights. Bilendi clients will have access to UX 
research solutions and a DIY platform to recruit UX testers throughout Europe. 
With this operation, Bilendi has set itself the medium-term goal of becoming one of Europe's key players in the UX 
research sector. 
The transaction price is confidential. The acquisition will be financed entirely in cash using cash on hand. 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"This operation marks our entry into a strategic sector of the market research industry: UX research. In just four 
years, Tandemz has become a recognized player in its field, working with numerous prestigious clients. We look forward 
to leveraging Tandemz's expertise in UX to enhance its panels and technologies, as well as to improve the offerings 
provided to our clients. " 
 
Marine Wolffhugel, CEO and founder of Tandemz states: 
"We are delighted about this partnership with Bilendi, one of the European leaders in technology and data for market 
research. From the very first discussions, it became clear that there were numerous complementary synergies between our 
two companies. We are convinced that this alliance will enhance our ability to innovate, better meet the needs of our 
clients, and accelerate our growth in a rapidly expanding market. " 
 
Next publication: 3rd quarter revenues 6 November 2024 (after close of trading) 
 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission 
is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. 
for use by researchers in order to better understand our society, and for economic and political players, so that they 
can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, 
Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilandi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « 
Innovative company » status from BPI France. 
www.bilendi.com 
 
About Tandemz 
 
Founded in Paris in 2020, Tandemz is a self-service platform that helps Product Teams (UX researchers, Designers and 
Product Managers) find the most qualified participants for their interviews, usability tests and surveys for UX 
research. With an emphasis on ease of use, speed and international recruitment on a high-quality level, Tandemz was 
able to become the go-to recruitment solution for UX research for over 150 active clients last year, including some 
prestigious brands. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
                                       XXXXXX 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
                                       Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
                                       Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
                                       m.bidou@XXXXXX.com 
 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                                       ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations: 
                                       Analysts & Investors Relations     Press: 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
                                       Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29 
                                       Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi acquires Tandemz, a specialist in the recruitment of UX testers, and enters the high-potential UX Research market 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2008135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2008135 14-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2008135&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
