New to the Street Resigns Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Multi-Platform Media Series Featuring Broadcast Television, Earned Media, and Outdoor Advertising Support

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / New to The Street, one of the leading U.S. business television platforms, is pleased to announce the renewal of its media partnership with Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The new series features continued broadcast television interviews, earned media placements, and a comprehensive outdoor advertising campaign.

As part of this extended partnership, Acurx Pharmaceuticals will be featured on New to The Street's national television broadcasts. The series will spotlight the company's latest developments, milestones, and its leadership in addressing critical bacterial infections through innovative antibiotics. The coverage will air across major networks, enhancing Acurx Pharmaceuticals' brand visibility and reputation within the biopharmaceutical sector.

In addition to broadcast television, the series will benefit from targeted earned media placements, amplifying exposure through high-visibility press outlets and digital media channels. Complementing the broadcast and earned media strategy, Acurx Pharmaceuticals will also receive support from New to The Street's outdoor advertising platforms, including iconic billboard placements in strategic locations such as Times Square and the Financial District.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Acurx Pharmaceuticals as they progress in their mission to combat difficult-to-treat bacterial infections," said Vince Caruso CEO of New to The Street. "Our multi-platform approach-combining national television, earned media, and outdoor campaigns-ensures their message reaches the right audience at scale."

The media series is set to begin airing immediately, 2024, with outdoor and earned media elements running concurrently to maximize audience reach.

For more information about New to The Street and its upcoming programming, visit http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading business television program, airing on major U.S. networks such as FOX Business and Bloomberg through sponsored programming. With over 15 years of experience, the platform delivers in-depth interviews with CEOs and executives from high-growth companies across various industries.

Following the national broadcasts, New to The Street amplifies its reach by sharing interviews across its robust social media channels, including nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers and extensive audiences on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. The platform's earned media campaigns consistently secure over 50 pickups weekly across top-tier networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS, providing further exposure on morning and evening business news segments.

Through its recent collaboration with AccreditedEvents.com, New to The Street offers clients the opportunity to connect with top-tier family offices, retail investors, and private equity firms at exclusive NYC non-deal roadshow events-positioning companies directly in front of key investors.

For more information, visit http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

