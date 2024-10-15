

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain has reached a binding agreement to acquire Kilwaughter, a leading player in facade mortars in the UK and Ireland. It operates well-established and recognized brands including K Rend and K Systems.



Kilwaughter operates one manufacturing facility near Larne in Northern Ireland and employs about 200 people with a strong focus on technical expertise and system specification. It generated revenues of around 50 million pounds in fiscal year ended April 2024 and will be consolidated into the Northern Europe Region.



Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half 2025.



