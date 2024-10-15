Nvidia's stock continues its impressive upward trajectory, approaching its all-time high as it reached $139.60 on Monday, just shy of June's record $140.76. This surge, driven by robust demand for AI products, particularly the new Blackwell graphics processor, has solidified Nvidia's position as the Nasdaq 100's top performer with a 180% year-to-date gain. CEO Jensen Huang's report of strong demand has alleviated concerns about potential production delays, contributing to investor confidence. The company's success is further bolstered by the overall high demand for AI technologies and significant investments from major tech firms in AI solutions.

Analysts Forecast Exceptional Growth

Financial experts predict extraordinary growth for Nvidia, anticipating a doubling of revenue in the current fiscal year, followed by an additional 44% increase in 2025. These optimistic projections are supported by the general strong demand for AI technologies and the willingness of large technology companies to invest heavily in this sector. The favorable market conditions for Nvidia are expected to persist, as exemplified by Microsoft's plans to increase its investments by nearly a third in the 2025 fiscal year.

