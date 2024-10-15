

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway (BWY.L) reported fiscal year profit before tax of 183.7 million pounds compared to 483.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 109.0 pence compared to 296.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 226.1 million pounds from 532.6 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per ordinary share was 134.2 pence compared to 326.5 pence.



For the year ended 31 July 2024, revenue was 2.38 billion pounds, down 30.1% from prior year. Total housing completions were 7,654 homes compared to 10,945 homes, last year.



