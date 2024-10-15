

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group Plc (MTO.L), a British facility management company, said on Tuesday that it expects a rise in revenue for the first-half, helped by new contract wins and scope increases, pricing, and projects.



For the six-month period to September 30, the Group posted revenue of 2.4 billion pounds, higher than 2.1 billion pounds, reported for the same period last year.



Phil Bentley, CEO of Mitie Group, said: 'Overall, we have made good progress against our strategic objectives, with revenue growth of c.13% in H1; at least £20m of full year cost savings identified from margin enhancement initiatives; and the completion of two acquisitions. We therefore remain confident in meeting expectations for the current year and delivering our Three-Year Plan targets.'



Mitie will release its first half results on November 21.



