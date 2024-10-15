Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024

WKN: A1W9VK | ISIN: SE0004977692 | Ticker-Symbol: V8E
Stuttgart
15.10.24
08:07 Uhr
9,190 Euro
+0,020
+0,22 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024

"We delivered a strong third quarter with good growth in both operating surplus and income from property management. This performance was explained by both a good increase in net operating income of 8% in the comparable property portfolio and new net operating income from completed projects in particular," said Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO of Platzer. "Our net lettings amounted to SEK -42 million in the quarter, SEK -32 million of which was accounted for by a previously communicated lease termination. During the third quarter, we completed two projects: the school in Södra Änggården and a logistics property on Hisingen, both of which are fully let."

Vd

Period (1 January - 30 September 2024)

  • Rental income increased to SEK 1,227 million (1,064), an increase of 15%
  • Income from property management increased to SEK 526 million (446)
  • Profit for the period increased to SEK 39 million (-611)
  • Value of property portfolio amounted to SEK 28,524 million (28,250)

Quarter (1 July - 30 September 2024)

  • Rental income increased to SEK 416 million (373), an increase of 12%
  • Income from property management increased to SEK 181 million (134)
  • Profit for the period amounted to to SEK -89 million (-282)
  • The logistics project Syrhåla 2:3 and the school project in Södra Änggården completed and fully let
  • Fredrik Sjudin resigns as CFO of Platzer. Ulrika Danielsson appointed acting CFO.

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, Platzer, tel: +46 (0)709 99 24 05
Ulrika Danielsson, acting CFO, Platzer, tel: +46 (0)706 47 12 61

This is information that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 15 October 2024 at 08:00 CEST through the agency of the contact persons shown above.


Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property worth SEK 29 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
