Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024

"We delivered a strong third quarter with good growth in both operating surplus and income from property management. This performance was explained by both a good increase in net operating income of 8% in the comparable property portfolio and new net operating income from completed projects in particular," said Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO of Platzer. "Our net lettings amounted to SEK -42 million in the quarter, SEK -32 million of which was accounted for by a previously communicated lease termination. During the third quarter, we completed two projects: the school in Södra Änggården and a logistics property on Hisingen, both of which are fully let."

Period (1 January - 30 September 2024)

Rental income increased to SEK 1,227 million (1,064), an increase of 15%

Income from property management increased to SEK 526 million (446)

Profit for the period increased to SEK 39 million (-611)

Value of property portfolio amounted to SEK 28,524 million (28,250)

Quarter (1 July - 30 September 2024)

Rental income increased to SEK 416 million (373), an increase of 12%

Income from property management increased to SEK 181 million (134)

Profit for the period amounted to to SEK -89 million (-282)

The logistics project Syrhåla 2:3 and the school project in Södra Änggården completed and fully let

Fredrik Sjudin resigns as CFO of Platzer. Ulrika Danielsson appointed acting CFO.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property worth SEK 29 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.