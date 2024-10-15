

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $6.055 billion, or $6.51 per share. This compares with $5.841 billion, or $6.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.651 billion or $7.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $100.820 billion from $92.361 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $6.055 Bln. vs. $5.841 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.51 vs. $6.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $100.820 Bln vs. $92.361 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $27.50 to $27.75



