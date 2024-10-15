

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after hitting one-week highs in the previous session.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,654.24 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $2,670.05.



A buoyant dollar and higher Treasury yields capped gains as traders assess an increasingly uncertain outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.



The U.S. dollar traded at an over two-month high against major currencies after Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday signaled that future interest rate cuts will be less aggressive than the big move in September, following mixed data points in recent days.



Currently traders see about 87 percent chance of a 25-basis-point cut in November, according to the CME FedWatch tool.



Thursday's ECB meeting also remains on investors' radar, where the central bank is likely to deliver another interest rate cut.



On the geopolitical front, U.S. media reported that Israel is willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones.



