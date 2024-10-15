

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.396 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.440 billion, or $3.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.432 billion from $5.233 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.396 Bln. vs. $1.440 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.49 vs. $3.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.432 Bln vs. $5.233 Bln last year.



