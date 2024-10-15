

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kamala Harris has accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of being a threat to democracy, and 'increasingly unstable and unhinged'.



Both of them addressed campaign rally in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday evening.



Speaking in the city of Erie, Harris played video clips of Trump calling his opponents the 'enemy within', and told the crowd that it signaled that the 78 year-old former president was 'increasingly unstable and unhinged.'



'He considers anyone who doesn't support him or who will not bend to his will, an enemy of our country.'



Harris warned that if Trump returns to power, it would be 'a huge risk for America and dangerous.'



The Democratic presidential candidate of semi-Indian origin criticized Trump's positions on reproductive freedoms, climate change and LGBTQ+ rights.



Harris spoke about her economic plan to bring down the cost of housing, and her new policy to expand medicare for seniors.



Harris has agreed to attend an interview with the conservative Fox News channel later this week.



Hosting a town hall in Oaks, Trump said that under the Biden administration, the United States is experiencing 'the biggest inflation in the history of our country'.



He vowed to 'close that border so tight' that illegal crossings at the southern US border is blocked.



Polls suggest Harris continues to hold a narrow lead over Trump nationally, but battleground states like Pennsylvania are extremely close.



