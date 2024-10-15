

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Debby in August.



Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Debby in the counties of Bamberg, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Orangeburg, and Union.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Brett H. Howard of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas, the White House said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News