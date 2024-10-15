Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A3EMMX | ISIN: CA87975Q2099 | Ticker-Symbol: 26P0
Stuttgart
15.10.24
14:37 Uhr
0,065 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources to Present at the 2024 Kinvestor Day Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that Temas President and CEO, Tim Fernback,is scheduled to present at the 2024 Kinvestor Day Virtual Conference on Thursday, October 24th at 11:15 am PST / 2:15 pm EST. More details below.

Kinvestor Day 2024 ("KD24") is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies in mining and other sectors. KD24 will also feature a thought-provoking roundtable panel discussing the latest in gold and precious metals facilitated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report, along with top industry experts Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, Greg McCoach of The Mining Speculator and Brian Leni of Junior Stock Review.

Kinvestor's virtual conferences offer presenting companies a unique opportunity to showcase their latest developments and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with attendees.

Register for free today to hear from Tim Fernback and other key executives as they discuss the latest in mining and more.

Presentation Details:
Date: October 24, 2024
Presentation Time:11:15 am PST / 2:15 pm EST
Presenter: Tim Fernback, President & CEO
Register now at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017265189979/WN_CBldnEz-TieJSoHTJnzg4Q

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback
President and CEO
tfernback@shaw.ca
or
KIN Communications Inc.
Tel: 604-684-6730
tmas@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
