Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Provides an Update Outlining Its 2025 Operational Plan for the La Blache & Lac Brule Titanium Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to provide an outline on its anticipated activities to advance its La Blache Titanium project with an inferred resource of 208.5Mt @ 16.7% TiO2 Eq and with a current Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") showing a 6.6Bn NPV8 post tax and a 60.8% Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") over a 14 year mine life and the exploration stage Lac Brule Titanium project both located in Quebec's North Shore region.

La Blache proposed operations plan:

Temas' primary focus is on moving the La Blache Titanium project forward through completion of a feasibility study over the next 30-36 months. As part of the setup for the feasibility study, the Company is anticipating an active fall and winter field season to acquire additional data, optimize project sizing and further advance our metallurgical technology being deployed on the project.

Key components of this field program include:

Receipt of a comprehensive exploration permit which is currently in the consultation phase.

Comprehensive resampling of up to 24,658m of existing NQ core securely stored at a warehouse facility in La Baie, Quebec. This core was obtained from 2010 through Temas' 2022 drill program and is the basis for the PEA study.

Up to 10,000m of HQ sized infill diamond drilling will also be used to acquire extensive sample material for continued refinement of the Company's proprietary metallurgical process which it jointly owns with the founders of the process.

Particular focus will be on defining the distribution of the ilmenite and vanadium titano magnetite ("VTM") within the deposit, the Fe, Ti and V elemental deportment within each of these ore mineral phases, optimizing a flow sheet to separate out these two oxide mineral phases from the silicate gangue minerals to further lower the operating costs by upgrading the concentrate feedstocks, gathering complete multielement whole rock data on all drilling top to bottom to characterize both the ore phases as well as the pit wall rock and waste materials to assure minimal environmental impact and enhance sustainability.

Because the ilmenite and VTM are quite dense (specific gravity ~ 5) in contrast to the silicate gangue (specific gravity ~ 3), the average density of the blocks in the model are intimately tied to the interpolated mineralogy in those blocks. Our work will more precisely define the density distribution within the block model to produce a feasibility level predictive model for mine design and economic evaluation.

The highly magnetic nature of the VTM mineralization makes traditional downhole surveys and azimuths difficult. For the new HQ drilling we will implement systematic downhole surveys utilizing top-of-the-line gyroscopic tooling to better characterize hole locations at depth and allow for more precise definition of the volumes of mineralized rock as we define the edges of the deposit more completely.

Several Optimization studies to include scaling of throughput, mining and infrastructure, and refinement of the metallurgical philosophy to right-size the proposed development and refine the extraction methodology for the proposed feasibility study. This work will include a detailed LiDAR study to obtain a precise pre-disturbance digital elevation model and better define mineralized volumes, mapping of the major and minor structural elements in concert with the gathering of oriented core and downhole mapping to better define structural elements that could affect pit wall design, mine scheduling and long-term pit wall stability. We will initiate baseline environmental studies and complete all required archaeological studies to assure minimal impacts during operations.

Lac Brule proposed operations plan:

In addition to advancing the La Blache project the Company will be taking steps advance the Lac Brule project though PEA to provide the Company a degree in optionality with its development pipeline.

Key components of the Lac Brule Field program include

Receipt of a comprehensive exploration permit which is currently in the consultation phase.

Fly a detailed LiDAR survey to establish pre-disturbance topographical controls, define structural components and help constrain more precise volumes within the outcropping and sub cropping hem ilmenite mineralization like that seen at QIT's Lac Tio mine.

Obtain a bulk sample from surface showings to conduct metallurgical testing through existing facilities operated by potential partners to allow us to evaluate the value in use for this high grade (>34% TiO2) material.

Complete up to 5,000m of HQ infill drilling designed to confirm historic drill results and obtain samples for metallurgical testing at the bench and pilot scale to design an initial flowsheet design.

We will apply the same assay and mineralogical assessment procedures as at La Blache, though the mineralization here is very simple and could represent a direct ship material.

Complete an initial resource calculation and PEA

Mr. Kyler Hardy, Temas Executive Chairman and Director comments: "After the last year consolidating the La Blache exploration camp, working though a plan to advance the projects and building relationships with strong knowledgeable financial, technical and operational partners I am pleased to see this operations plan put in place and be ready for execution. The team has worked diligently to find the best path forward for the Company. As the team continues to implement and execute, I'm confident significant value will be realized from both the La Blache and Lac Brule projects. I look forward to further updates and seeing crews in the field."

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO2 Eq La Blache Titanium project in Quebec. La Blache has a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal. Additionally, the Company owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies which it is not only applying to its projects but looking to license internationally. The novel suite of technologies reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca . For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

timf@temasresources.com

Tel: (604) 340-3774

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

