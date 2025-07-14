Temas Resources Corp. Appoints Kobi Ben-Shabat as Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to confirm Mr. Kobi Ben-Shabat has been appointed as a Director, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Ben-Shabat will provide independent oversight and strategic guidance to the Company, including as part of the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and associated financing of up to A$15,000,000 on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). He has over 20 years' of international experience as a founder, director, and strategist across high-growth technology and resource companies. Mr. Ben-Shabat has held board positions with several ASX-listed firms including Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT), UltraCharge (now Green360 Technologies, ASX:GT3), and MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM), and has led or supported numerous IPO, RTO, and M&A transactions, including Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) and Splitt (ASX:SPT). He holds an MBA in Marketing and IT from The University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ruppin Academic Center.

Kobi Ben-Shabat, comments:

"Becoming a board member at Temas is an exciting new chapter. I believe my background, including my proven ability at MTM Critical Metals to effectively commercialize technology and generate substantial shareholder value, will be instrumental in guiding Temas through its next phase of innovation and market expansion."

Kyler Hardy, Director and Executive Chairman of Temas, confirmed:

" We are thrilled to welcome Kobi to the Board. His impressive track record in commercialising deep-tech ventures and executing complex capital markets strategies will be instrumental in driving the next phase of Temas' growth. Kobi's appointment underscores our commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team capable of delivering significant long-term value to our shareholders ."

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies which it is not only applying to its mineral exploration projects in North America but looking to license with industry partners in need of proactive commercial solutions worldwide. The novel suite of technologies is applicable to many different metals and rare earth elements and studies have shown that it reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while significantly improving operating margins through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Additionally, the Company owns 100% of the exclusive mineral rights to two titanium, vanadium and iron bearing properties in Quebec. It is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO 2 Eq La Blache VTM/ilmenite project where it has consolidated 100% ownership over three deposit areas. The Farrell-Taylor deposit is the subject of a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV 8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. Temas is actively exploring exclusive mineral rights to its high-grade Lac Brule hemoilmenite-hosted titanium deposit which is geologically similar to Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO) TiO 2 deposit at the nearby Lac Tio mine in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defence industry metal.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com

