Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A3EMMX | ISIN: CA87975Q2099
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 11:02 Uhr
Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Enters Into Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") pursuant to which the remaining individual shareholders of ORF Technologies Inc. ("ORF") have agreed to grant the Company an exclusive option to acquire the remaining fifty percent (50%) ownership of the outstanding common shares in the capital of ORF that it already does not currently own.

The option, once exercised, will be subject to a subsequent Shareholder Purchase and Sale Agreement of which the material terms have been agreed to by both Parties.

Mr. Kyler Hardy, Temas Executive Chairman and Director comments: "Acquiring full ownership of ORF and its Intellectual Property assets will mark a transformative moment for our company. With 100% control, we can unlock its full potential and drive innovation, growth, and value for our shareholders like never before. We plan on continuing to expand the ORF intellectual property portfolio with new innovation and rolling out these patents internationally. This will not only assist the development of our existing TiO 2 assets in North America, but will expand our global presence in the world of ore processing and metal refining."

The ORF portfolio of patents are all related to hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Below is a Summary of Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology:

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65% is validated for TiO 2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates (>95%) are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO 2.

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO 2 product from pilot testing, the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

This results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps.

Once fully consummated, the Company will owns 11 novel patents in polymetallic metallurgical processing through its wholly subsidiary ORF Technologies Inc.

Beyond developing the Intellectual Property ("IP") for use at Temas' wholly owned La Blache VTM project, several third-party companies are currently evaluating the ORF IP for processing operations in Indonesia (Ni/Co/Mg/Fe), Australia (Au/Fe), the United States (Minnesota) and Ontario, Canada (both TiO 2 /V/Mg/Fe) as potential licensing opportunities.

About Temas Resources
Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies which it is not only applying to its mineral exploration projects in North America but looking to license and partner with other mineral developers and operators in need of proactive commercial solutions worldwide. The novel suite of technologies is applicable to many different metals and rare earth elements and studies have shown that it reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while significantly improving operating margins through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Additionally, the Company owns 100% of the exclusive mineral rights to two titanium, vanadium and iron bearing properties in Quebec. It is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO 2 Eq La Blache VTM/ilmenite project where it has consolidated 100% ownership over three deposit areas. The Farrell-Taylor deposit is the subject of a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV 8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. Temas is actively exploring exclusive mineral rights to its high-grade Lac Brule hemoilmenite-hosted titanium deposit which is geologically similar to Rio Tinto's (ASX: RIO) TiO 2 deposit at the nearby Lac Tio mine in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:
Tim Fernback
President and CEO
timf@temasresources.com
Tel: (604) 340-3774

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/temas-enters-into-option-agreement-1047509

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
