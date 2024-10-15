Envela Corporation: Four Nines Announces Grand Openings in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Four Nines, the innovative retail concept from Envela Corporation, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest two stores in San Antonio, Texas, at 8597 Blanco Road and 17641 Bulverde Road. The Bulverde store had a soft opening over the past couple of weeks, and both stores will officially open their doors on Tuesday, October 15th, bringing a fresh and unique shopping experience to the local community.

With a commitment to sustainability and value, Four Nines aims to provide customers with an opportunity to shop for premium products at accessible prices. The stores' name, Four Nines, reflects the quality of their merchandise, reflecting the company's dedication to excellence in both product offerings and customer service. We are proud to offer outstanding shopping experiences-our new Blanco store spans 5,000 square feet, and the Bulverde store encompasses more than 4,300 square feet. These spacious locations are designed to enhance the shopping experience, and promise to be havens for shoppers seeking quality jewelry at affordable prices. We currently operate 12 units in three states, with more locations planned to open in 2024.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in the Alamo City and introduce the Four Nines concept to this vibrant community," said Allison DeStefano, Head of Envela's Consumer Division. "Our goal is to create a retail environment that not only offers exceptional products but also encourages our customers to embrace sustainability."

On both Friday, October 18th, and Saturday, October 19th, the first 50 customers to shop at either store and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive an exclusive commemorative coin made from 9999 silver. This special offering is Four Nines's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Four Nines community.

Four Nines invites customers to join in the celebration. Both of these new locations are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Four Nines

Four Nines is a luxury retail destination offering exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and an inviting store atmosphere. Specializing in jewelry, diamonds & engagement, bullion & coins, fine timepieces, accessories, and watch & jewelry repair. Four Nines offers a curated selection of top brands and current trends. Customers can expect an elevated shopping experience with a wide range of luxury handbags, jewelry, watches, and rare coins available for purchase. With a focus on sustainability and authenticity, Four Nines strives to make high-end products more approachable while providing expert guidance and educational resources to ensure customers make well-informed decisions. Whether customers are looking to invest in precious metals, find a unique piece of jewelry, or repair a beloved watch, Four Nines supports a circular economy by giving new life to pieces.

Follow us on Instagram @fourninesjewelry. Four Nines is a trademark of Four Nines, with all rights reserved. For further details about Four Nines, please head to our website: www.fournines.com.

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) a leading provider of re-commerce services is at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. We execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on our strengths rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of new and existing business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Stacey

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com