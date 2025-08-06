Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXAL | ISIN: US29402E1029 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.08.25 | 20:26
5,995 US-Dollar
+8,80 % +0,485
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVELA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVELA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envela Corporation: Envela Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVING, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Envela Corporation ("Envela" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported quarterly revenue of $54.9 million and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.11.

Management Commentary

"Our team delivered strong second quarter results, driven by disciplined execution across both our consumer and commercial businesses," said John Loftus, Envela's CEO. "In our consumer business, we continue to optimize the operating model as we scale our retail footprint. On the commercial side, our service-based returns business is becoming a more significant revenue driver, contributing to higher gross margins, while we remain disciplined in managing overhead."

"Overall, our operating income grew 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year, driven by strong contributions from the consumer and commercial segments," said John DeLuca, Envela's CFO. "The consumer segment benefited from growth in wholesale precious metals and increased retail store revenues. The commercial segment saw improved margins from a favorable product mix and its service-based returns business, despite lower volumes. We also maintained disciplined overhead control, enabling a 38.4% increase in net cash to $9.8 million as of June 30, 2025."

"This quarter also marked our inclusion in the U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index, reflecting our progress and long-term value creation," added Loftus. "As we look to the second half of the year, we remain focused on customers, operational discipline, and our ability to sustain strong performance and deliver continued growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Envela will report more complete earnings in its Form 10-Q.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Sales

$

54,876,833

$

45,297,002

Gross margin

$

12,387,923

$

11,389,457

Operating income

$

3,255,445

$

1,909,142

Net income

$

2,752,399

$

1,564,179

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.11

$

0.06

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)

$

3,715,856

$

2,271,409

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue was $54.9 million, compared to $45.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Second quarter gross margin decreased to 22.6% of quarterly revenue, compared to 25.1% in the prior-year quarter.

  • Second quarter operating expenses were $9.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Second quarter operating income was $3.3 million, or 5.9% of revenue, compared to $1.9 million, or 4.2% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

  • Second quarter net income was $2.8 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.6 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted shared in the prior-year quarter.

  • Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million or 6.8% of revenue, compared to $2.3 million or 5.0% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Second Quarter Consumer Division Operating Highlights

  • Consumer Division revenue was $43.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $32.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Consumer Division gross margin was 10.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 12.6% in the prior-year quarter.

  • Consumer Division operating expenses were $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Consumer Division operating income was $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $0.1 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter.

  • Consumer Division net income was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $0.2 million net loss in the prior-year quarter.

Second Quarter Commercial Division Operating Highlights

  • Commercial Division revenue was $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $13.3 million in the prior-year quarter

  • Commercial Division gross margin was 66.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 55.4% in the prior-year quarter.

  • Commercial Division operating expenses were $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Commercial Division operating income was $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

  • Commercial Division net income was $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents was $22.9 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $20.6 million on December 31, 2024.

  • The Company's long-term debt was $13.0 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $13.5 million on December 31, 2024.

  • Total shareholders' equity was $57.8 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $52.7 million on December 31, 2024.

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated operating cash flows totaled $3.7 million.

Share Repurchase Program

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 20,163 shares of common stock at a cost of $118.7 thousand. Since the beginning of the share repurchase program in March of 2023, Envela has spent more than $4.7 million to purchase 949,593 shares of common stock under the share repurchase program authorized through March 31, 2026.

On March 27, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock, bringing the total authorization under the existing repurchase program to 1,100,000 shares.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-United States ("U.S.") Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. A "non-U.S. GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and for planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of net income (loss) of the Company, adjusted for additions (deductions) of interest expense, other (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered is an alternative to the presentation of net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Consumer

Commercial

Consolidated

Consumer

Commercial

Consolidated

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

643,371

$

2,109,028

$

2,752,399

$

(177,958

)

$

1,742,137

$

1,564,179

Addition (deduction):

Depreciation and amortization

195,604

264,807

460,411

112,518

249,749

362,267

Other income

(156,158

)

(238,093

)

(394,251

)

(8,003

)

(217,414

)

(225,417

)

Interest expense

53,993

52,235

106,228

55,697

53,444

109,141

Income tax expense

185,749

605,320

791,069

29,607

431,632

461,239

$

922,559

$

2,793,297

$

3,715,856

$

11,861

$

2,259,548

$

2,271,409

Net cash is defined as the difference between (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) the sum of debt obligations. We believe that presenting net cash is useful to investors as a measure of our liquidity and leverage profile, as cash and cash equivalents can be used, among other things, to repay indebtedness.

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

Total cash

$

22,851,869

$

20,609,003

Less: debt obligations

(13,043,286

)

(13,522,179

)

$

9,808,583

$

7,086,824

Envela periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, envela.com. This includes press releases, quarterly investor presentations and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on our core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it.

The company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@envelacorp.com
972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/envela-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-1057500

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.